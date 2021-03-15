South African real estate investor pays EUR 30 mln for warehouses near Bucharest

South African real estate investor pays EUR 30 mln for warehouses near Bucharest. Fortress REIT, one of the largest developers in South Africa and the majority shareholder of regional property investor NEPI Rockcastle, will pay EUR 30 million for the warehouses developed by the Dedeman group owners Dragos and Adrian Paval together with Ionut Dumitrescu in Chitila, near (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]