First shopping mall in Covasna county opens in Sfantu Gheorghe

First shopping mall in Covasna county opens in Sfantu Gheorghe. Romanian developer and property investor Prime Kapital will inaugurate in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Romania, the first modern shopping center in Covasna county on March 18. The investment was over EUR 22 million. The project is located in a densely populated residential area, approximately 2 km (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]