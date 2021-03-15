Dent Estet and Dr. Leahu compete for first place in RO dentistry services market

Dent Estet and Dr. Leahu compete for first place in RO dentistry services market. Dent Estet, part of BVB-listed medical services group MedLife (M), announced on March 12 that it remains the top player in the local dental services market. The company said it obtained a turnover of RON 67 million (EUR 13.8 mln) in 2020, 5% higher than in 2019. The group has been the leading (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]