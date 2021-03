Wages in Romania edged down in Jan ahead of difficult year

Wages in Romania edged down in Jan ahead of difficult year. The average net wage in Romania went down by 6.2% in January 2021 compared to the previous month to RON 3,395 (EUR 697). Still, the average net salary was 6.5% higher than in the same month of 2020. In real terms, the net wages thus increased by 3.4% year-on-year, a significant deceleration (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]