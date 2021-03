Intensive care units in Romania under pressure again

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted in intensive care units in Romania passed 1,200 during the weekend when the number of new cases rose above 4,000 in each of the two days. Close to 4,400 new infection cases were spotted in the last 24 hours by Sunday at noon, out of 20,535 tests