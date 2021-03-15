Romanian Liberal leader secures support from several local organizations

Romanian Liberal leader secures support from several local organizations. Two county organizations of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the senior ruling party in Romania, expressed formal support for another term of the incumbent party president Ludovic Orban. The leading bodies of the PNL organizations in Iasi and Caras-Severin voted at the end of last week to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]