MedLife Announces First Acquisition In 2021: Medica Sibiu

MedLife Announces First Acquisition In 2021: Medica Sibiu. MedLife Medical System on Monday announced the acquisition of the majority stake of 60% in Medica Sibiu, one of the important providers of private medical services in Sibiu County, with a turnover of RON3.7 million in 2020. With this acquisition, MedLife is consolidating its largest network of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]