March 15, 2021

SVN Romania: Over 24,000 Housing Units Under Construction In Bucharest And Its Surroundings
SVN Romania: Over 24,000 Housing Units Under Construction In Bucharest And Its Surroundings.

Over 24,000 housing units are currently under construction in capital Bucharest and its surroundings, of which up to 20,000 could be delivered in 2021, depending on whether real estate developers will maintain their current development rates, per estimations of the “Residential Market Genome (...)

