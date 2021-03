Cell Phone and Tablet Vendor Allview Taps into Stock Market via Tradeville

Cell Phone and Tablet Vendor Allview Taps into Stock Market via Tradeville. Brasov-based Visual Fan, a company that sells various gadgets such as tablets and cell phones under the Allview brand, is getting ready for a listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange via a private placement.