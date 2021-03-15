Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Romanian Hospitality Market is keeping its fundamentals strong, after navigating through the most difficult year so far



Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Romanian Hospitality Market is keeping its fundamentals strong, after navigating through the most difficult year so far.

Though significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, the Bucharest hotel market continues to receive attention from hotel operators to expand their networks. In the CEE & SEE region, Prague, Budapest, Warsaw and Bucharest are the top-ranking cities of interest amongst (...)