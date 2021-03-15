COVID-19: General public can register for vaccination as third stage starts in Romania

COVID-19: General public can register for vaccination as third stage starts in Romania. The third stage of Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on Monday, March 15, and this means that the general public can now register to get the vaccine. According to Stirileprotv.ro, those living in localities with an infection rate of over 4.5 per thousand inhabitants will have (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]