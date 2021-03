Wallberg Delivers 134 Apartments Of Residential Project Developed In Northern Timisoara

Wallberg Delivers 134 Apartments Of Residential Project Developed In Northern Timisoara. Arad-based real estate developer Wallberg, controlled by entrepreneur Valentin Morar, has completed the first 134 apartments of the XCity Towers project located in Timisoara (western Romania) and is continuing works on other 148 housing (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]