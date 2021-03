Rehau To Invest Nearly RON10M In Regional Hub Construction In Sibiu; To Relocate Its Central Offices In Bucharest, Cluj



German-held windows solutions producer Rehau Romania will invest approximately EUR10 million in Sibiu County, in the construction of a regional hub, in line with its development plans.