March 15, 2021

AEP: Questionnaire sent to heads of polling stations indicates good organization of 2020 parliamentary elections abroad
Mar 15, 2021

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informed on Monday that the poll conducted among the presidents of the polling stations abroad and their deputies reveals a majority opinion according to which the organization and conduct manner of the 2020 parliamentary elections abroad was "very good". According to the evaluation questionnaire, on a scale from one to ten, 50.5% of the respondents gave a grade of 10 for organizing the elections abroad, 31.4% - a grade of 9, and 10.6% - a grade of 8. Instead, only 0.3% gave a grade of 4 and 1.7% a grade of 5. Until February 28, as many as 303 presidents of the polling stations abroad and their deputies answered the questionnaire, shows a press release issued by AEP for AGERPRES. According to the transmitted data, 86.5% of the respondents appreciated the usefulness of the information presented in the AEP video materials for carrying out the activity. AEP recalls that for the training of persons who entered the process of designation as computer operators of the polling stations abroad, from the perspective of the legislation specific to parliamentary elections, for the first time, the presented materials were developed in video format, to be viewed at any time. According to the release, 97.4% of respondents confirmed their intention to participate in future elections, which is "a very important indicator of how to organize and conduct elections abroad." AEP states that it sent by e-mail the questionnaire to the 1,496 presidents of the polling stations abroad and their deputies, with the mention that 1,259 of them were designated, by decision of the authority, as operating members. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

