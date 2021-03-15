World Record Academy: Romanian florist creates “world's first dress made of snowdrops”

World Record Academy: Romanian florist creates “world's first dress made of snowdrops”. Nicu Bocancea, a top international master florist from Romania, set a new world record for the World's First Dress Made of Snowdrops, according to the World Record Academy. The dress, created especially for March 8 - International Women's Day, was made of over 5,000 snowdrop flowers. It was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]