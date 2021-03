Wizz Air adds new flights from Romania’s Cluj-Napoca, Iasi to Greece

Wizz Air adds new flights from Romania’s Cluj-Napoca, Iasi to Greece. Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced the launch of three new routes from the cities of Cluj-Napoca and Iasi to Greece. The airline said that it would connect Cluj-Napoca with Zakynthos and Mykonos and Iasi with Santorini, with two flights per week beginning June 11, 2021. Tickets for these (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]