Developer Oasis Retail Gets EUR9M Loan from OTP Bank for Retail Park. Real estate developer Oasis Retail Development & Consulting, owned by Klaus Reisenauer and Kurt Wagner, has taken a EUR9 million loan from OTP Bank to build a 60,000-square-meter retail park in the northern part of Sibiu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]