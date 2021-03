Aerostar Bacau Calls Shareholders To Approve RON18.3M Dividends From 2020 Profit: 2.9% Yield

Aerostar Bacau Calls Shareholders To Approve RON18.3M Dividends From 2020 Profit: 2.9% Yield. Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 21 to vote on the allocation of the net profit and setting the dividend, per a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]