 
Romaniapress.com

March 15, 2021

Bucharest Mayor Dan: Two billion RON, Bucharest's debt as of this moment
Mar 15, 2021

Bucharest Mayor Dan: Two billion RON, Bucharest's debt as of this moment.

The mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, declared on Monday that the debt of the capital as of this moment goes up to 2 billion RON, although when he took upon his 4-year term, the debt was 3 billion RON. "We have debts that result from court decisions: 430 million RON, of which Constanda - 375 million RON; Law School and colleges - 25 million RON. (...) Hala Matache affair, the fact that mayor Oprescu at that time was too stubborn to demolish it instead of deviating the path by 2 meters - he had room to deviate - it cost us 5 million Euro," he explained, within a press conference held at the Bucharest City Hall. According to the mayor, these sums are added to the public debt, debt which resulted in investments and debts towards the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF). "Public debt - that means installments and interest rates to medium and long term debts, which the City Hall has - 275 million RON. Debts which result from investments, at this moment, including rest of payment to the Otokar company - 165 million RON, including payments towards contractors at the Doamna Ghica Passage, the Pantelimon parking lot, so debts from investments worth 400 million RON. Other current debts on the functioning section which we placed in this year's budget of subordinate structures and City Hall are somewhere around 200 million RON. And the debt towards ANAF, at this point, is somewhere around 900 million RON, which we hope, with the help of the Ministry of Finance and the Government, to be staggered for the following years. (...) (In total, ed. n) somewhere around 2 billion at this point, of which we hope to absorb all, minus the debt towards ANAF, in 2021's budget," Nicusor Dan indicated. He mentioned that when he took on his 4-year term, the City Hall had current debts of 3 billion RON, and a lot of the last four months were used in managing this financial situation. Nicusor Dan said that there was a risk for essential services to not be supplied towards the citizens of Bucharest. "We found current debts of 3 billion RON, meaning money which was supposed to be paid immediately. 3 billion RON, the equivalent of the Danube Bridge or the equivalent of the Drumul Taberei subway. A large part of the mandate these past months I spent it in managing this financial situation, we were on the brink of financial collapse. There was a risk for essential services to not be supplied, for example heating for a neighborhood or public lighting or even public transportation. There was a risk for a few construction sites which were operating on European funds to be interrupted, with the risk of paying those European funds, we found unpaid invoices from the spring of 2019," the mayor stressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Doctor Rafila: Romania slipped from 3rd to 19th in EU by vaccine administration rate Social Democrat deputy, doctor Alexandru Rafila, said today that in order to hold realistic hopes to return to normal at the end of September, Romania needs to rapidly increase the vaccination pace from 50,000 to 100,000 doses daily, pointing out that in terms of the vaccine rollout (...)

Nuclearelectrica Seeks to Distribute RON472M as Dividends Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), which operates the country's sole nuclear power plant, plans to distribute dividends totaling RON472 million from its 2020 profit.

Romanian Central Bank Leaves Key Rate Unchanged at 1.25% Romania's central bank on Monday decided to hold the benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.25% a year, as inflation spiked above 3% since the beginning of the year on higher energy prices.

Central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 1.25 pct per annum The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided today to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.25 pct per annum, the central bank said in a release. The monetary authority also decided to maintain the deposit facility rate at 0.75 pct per annum and the lending facility rate (...)

First Romanian satellite will be launched from the Black Sea. Romania becomes the second EU country to launch its own satellite By rbj The Romanian Association for Cosmonautics and Aeronautics (ARCA) will launch, in June 2021, the first Romanian satellite, with a rocket designed and built entirely in Romania. According to the Facebook page of the ambitious project, so far ARCA has launched two stratospheric rockets, (...)

Almost 40% drop in automobile sales in Romania, after first two months of 2021 (APIA) The sales of new automobiles in Romania has dropped by almost 40% during the first two months of this year, in comparison with the similar interval of 2020, according to the data published on Monday, by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA). On the national market, after (...)

colectiv/Collective, nominated for Oscars/ First time Romanian film receives two nominations Film critic Irina Margareta Nistor said that after the Romanian documentary colectiv/Collective, directed, written, produced and edited by Alexander Nanau, became on Monday the first Romanian film nominated for the Oscars, where it will compete in Best Documentary Feature and Best International (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |