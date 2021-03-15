First Romanian satellite will be launched from the Black Sea. Romania becomes the second EU country to launch its own satellite



By rbj The Romanian Association for Cosmonautics and Aeronautics (ARCA) will launch, in June 2021, the first Romanian satellite, with a rocket designed and built entirely in Romania. According to the Facebook page of the ambitious project, so far ARCA has launched two stratospheric rockets, (...)