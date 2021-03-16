Bucharest mayor cuts non-essential expenditures from the city’s 2021 budget

Bucharest mayor cuts non-essential expenditures from the city’s 2021 budget. The Bucharest City Hall will not spend money on statues, automobiles and will not make donations for the People's Cathedral, mayor Nicusor Dan announced on March 15, unveiling the municipality's RON 5 billion (just over EUR 1 bln) budget for the year. He stressed that some institutions would (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]