Regional warehouse investor CTP earmarks EUR 250 mln for Romania

Regional warehouse investor CTP earmarks EUR 250 mln for Romania. International real estate developer CTP, the largest warehouse owner in Romania, will direct to the country up to EUR 250 million out of the money it expects to raise through its initial public offering (IPO). The group plans to raise between EUR 800 mln and EUR 1 bln through an IPO on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]