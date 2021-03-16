Romanian developer takes EUR 9 mln loan from OTP for retail park in Sibiu

Romanian real estate developer Oasis Retail Development & Consulting contracted a EUR 9 million loan from OTP Bank to develop the Prima Shops retail park in Sibiu. The first phase of the retail park built by Oasis Group in the northern part of Sibiu will have a rentable area of 9,000 sqm, (...)