German group Rehau builds EUR 10 mln regional hub in Sibiu

German group Rehau builds EUR 10 mln regional hub in Sibiu. Rehau, a German provider of solutions for windows, installations and furniture, decided to build a EUR 10 million regional hub in Sibiu county, central Romania. The investment aims to expand production capacity, services, and logistics in Romania to better and faster serve both local customers (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]