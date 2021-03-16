Investors plan to develop 1.4 GWh new wind power capacities in RO within five years

Investors plan to develop 1.4 GWh new wind power capacities in RO within five years. Investors could pour over EUR 2 billion in Romania over the coming five years to develop 1.4 GW of new wind power capacities in what seems to be the second wave of renewables in the country. Large investors have already approached power grid operator Transelectrica to get approvals for their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]