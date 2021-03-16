Romanian nuclear power producer proposes slightly lower dividends despite higher profit

Romanian state-controlled nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN) wants to pay dividends worth RON 472 mln (EUR 97 mln) to its shareholders from last year's net profit. The proposed gross dividend per share is RON 1.565 and the dividend yield is 6.3% based on Monday's closing price of RON (...)