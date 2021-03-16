RO medical services provider MedLife consolidates leading place with new takeover

RO medical services provider MedLife consolidates leading place with new takeover. Romanian private medical services provider MedLife (M) announced its 31st takeover: a 60% stake in one of the biggest medical clinics in Sibiu County - Medica Sibiu. With this acquisition, MedLife says that it is consolidating its position as the largest network of private medical units in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]