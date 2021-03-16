Elis Pavaje 2020 Turnover Up 32% YoY To RON287.3M

Elis Pavaje 2020 Turnover Up 32% YoY To RON287.3M. Paver manufacturer Elis Pavaje in Alba County reported a turnover of RON287.3 million in 2020, up 32% from RON217.6 million in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]