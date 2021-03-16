Top Five Grocery Retailers in Romania Headed for 82% Market Share by 2024

Top Five Grocery Retailers in Romania Headed for 82% Market Share by 2024. The fight for the top position in the modern grocery retail in Romania is becoming tighter, and the biggest actors are growing constantly and becoming bigger. The most powerful five groups – Schwarz (Kaufland and Lidl), Carrefour, Profi, Mega Image and Auchan account for 72% of the almost RON70 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]