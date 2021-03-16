CNCAV: Romania will continue vaccination campaign with all vaccines authorized at European level

CNCAV: Romania will continue vaccination campaign with all vaccines authorized at European level. In Romania, the immunization campaign will continue with all the vaccines against COVID-19 currently authorized at the European level, according to the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV). An extraordinary meeting was held on Monday evening, attended by representatives of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Public Health and the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (ANMDMR) to analyze the recent decisions taken at the European level related to the vaccine produced by the AstraZeneca company, which decisions were triggered by a number of cases of coagulation disorders being reported in persons immunized with this type of vaccine, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES. "Following the analysis of the adverse reaction reports registered in Romania, the explanatories of the decisions of the other countries, the events reported at the international level, but also the recommendations of the European regulatory authority, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the representatives of the abovementioned institutions have decided to continue the vaccination campaign in Romania with all the vaccines against COVID-19 currently authorized at the European level," the same source informed. CNCAV said that, until the completion of the assessment of the reported cases of blood clotting disorders by the pharmacovigilance committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), namely the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), and until the recommendation is released after the extraordinary meeting of this body of March 18, the EMA recommends continuing vaccination, emphasizing that the benefits of vaccination in preventing severe forms of COVID-19 and death outweigh the risk of side effects. "Cases of coagulation disorders have occurred in a small number of vaccinated patients without exceeding the reported frequency in the general unvaccinated population. It should be borne in mind that these disorders have different causes and may occur independently of the administration of the vaccine. The European experts are currently investigating with all rigor the data available to determine whether there is a causal relationship between the administration of the vaccine and these events. Vaccination remains the safe and effective solution to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccines used in Romania are authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the most rigorous decision-making body that brings together experts at European level. We recommend people and specialists to report any suspected adverse reactions by both professionals and patients. CNCAV ensures the population full transparency and full responsibility in communicating information of interest to all promptly so that the vaccination process be carried out in a favourable and safe environment for all persons wishing to be immunized against COVID-19," it is also specified in the same press release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Antonia Nita, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]