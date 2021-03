Covid-19: Romania goes ahead with administering the AstraZeneca vaccine

The Romanian health authorities decided to continue administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, the national committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV announced on Monday, March 15. The announcement comes as several European countries paused its use amid clotting issues concerns. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]