Romanian Realty Developers, German Retailers – The Most Active Land Buyers In Bucharest-Ilfov Area In 2020

Romanian Realty Developers, German Retailers – The Most Active Land Buyers In Bucharest-Ilfov Area In 2020. Romanian real estate developers and German retailers, such as Kaufland and Lidl, were the most active land buyers in Bucharest – Ilfov area throughout 2020, per the Bucharest Land Marketbeat report drafted by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]