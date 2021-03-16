Romanian Realty Developers, German Retailers – The Most Active Land Buyers In Bucharest-Ilfov Area In 2020
Mar 16, 2021
Romanian Realty Developers, German Retailers – The Most Active Land Buyers In Bucharest-Ilfov Area In 2020.
Romanian real estate developers and German retailers, such as Kaufland and Lidl, were the most active land buyers in Bucharest – Ilfov area throughout 2020, per the Bucharest Land Marketbeat report drafted by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]