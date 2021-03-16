|
Allianz-Tiriac Ends 2020 With RON1.32B Gross Underwritings, Down 3.7% YoY
Mar 16, 2021
Allianz-Tiriac Ends 2020 With RON1.32B Gross Underwritings, Down 3.7% YoY.
Allianz-Ţiriac ended 2020 with total gross underwritings of RON1.32 billion, down 3.7% from 2019, and a 15% higher operating profit, of RON154 million.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
