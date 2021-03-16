Anonimul International Independent Film Festival to be held August 9-15 in Sfantu Gheorghe

The Anonimul International Independent Film Festival's 18th edition will take place between August 9 and 15, in Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta. According to a press release of the Anonimul Foundation sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the call for entries for the short film competition is open until May 14. Fiction and animation short films, Romanian or foreign, with a maximum duration of 30 minutes, produced after January 1, 2020, can be submitted. The selection will be made by film critic Ionut Mares and will be announced after June 22. Registrations can be done on the Anonimul website - http://www.festival-anonimul.ro/. The Anonimul Festival Trophy, the award for Best Foreign Short Film and Best Romanian Short Film will be awarded based on the votes cast by the audience. The Anonimul Foundation will award the "Ovidiu Bose Pastina" Prize. Details about the 18th edition of the Festival will be communicated by the organizers - Anonimul Foundation and FAMart Association - in the coming months on the website and social media channels of the event.