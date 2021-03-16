RO authorities add more intensive care beds as severe Covid-19 cases increase

RO authorities add more intensive care beds as severe Covid-19 cases increase. More intensive care beds will be made available in hospitals in Bucharest as the healthcare system is faced with a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry announced. In Bucharest, 47 intensive care beds for grownups, four neonatal intensive care beds, and 140 intermediary (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]