Theater director Chris Simion- Mercurian, Gabriel Trăistaru – Telekom Romania, entrepreneur Iulian Pădurariu and Raluca Radu – Answear.ro are coming to Fuckup Nights Bucharest Vol IX

Theater director Chris Simion- Mercurian, Gabriel Trăistaru – Telekom Romania, entrepreneur Iulian Pădurariu and Raluca Radu – Answear.ro are coming to Fuckup Nights Bucharest Vol IX. Chris Simion-Mercurian, director and founder of Grivita 53 – The first theater built together; Gabriel Trăistaru – director of the digital division within Telekom Romania; Iulian Pădurariu – entrepreneur (SeedBlink, Cruiser Aviation, Pony Car Sharing) and business consultant; Raluca Radu – country (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]