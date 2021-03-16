Tech premiere: Telekom Romania announces an application that prevents identity theft in the online environment

Tech premiere: Telekom Romania announces an application that prevents identity theft in the online environment. Telekom Romania introduced a new measure to protect customers in the digital environment, designed to prevent fraud through identity theft, an absolute first on the Romanian telecom market, but also in the Deutsche Telekom group. Through this measure, Telekom Romania prevents one of the most (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]