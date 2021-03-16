Specialists in investments and fintech advise the startups: Patience and humbleness when working with banks may lead you to success



Specialists in investments and fintech advise the startups: Patience and humbleness when working with banks may lead you to success.

Teodor Blidăruș, FintechOS: Get as many leaders as you can in your company Aylin Lim, Technolera: Startups are not threats; they can be the perfect partners for the financial industry Cristian Dascălu, GapMinder VC: In Eastern Europe, startups are not well prepared to get fast traction Cosmin (...)