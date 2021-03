Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to three-month high

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to three-month high. Romania added 6,118 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count in the past three months. It last reported more than 6,000 daily cases on December 15, when it added 6,171 cases. The new cases were recorded out of 38,371 tests performed in the past 24 hours. The total number (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]