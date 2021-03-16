Romanian entrepreneur announces 'burial' of one-meter highway built to protest poor infrastructure

Romanian entrepreneur announces 'burial' of one-meter highway built to protest poor infrastructure. Entrepreneur Ștefan Mandachi announced he "buried" the one-meter highway he built in 2019 to protest the lack of modern road infrastructure in the region of Moldova, saying he cannot think of any more ways to pressure the authorities to do their duty. "Today, March 15, 2021, I 'buried' the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]