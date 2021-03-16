 
Romanian postal and courier service market reaches 5.3 billion RON, in 2019 (analysis)
The turnover of the postal and courier services in Romania has gone up, in 2019, by 112% from the level reached in the previous year, to the value of 5.3 billion RON, according to an analysis made by KeysFin consultants. The analysts' estimates show that the growth rate of this market segment could double, and the companies' turnover which offer postal and courier services would pass the 6.6 billion RON threshold, in 2020, as a result of the online increase demand, generated by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the source, during 2019, the net result (profit minus net loss) of postal and courier suppliers has grown marginally from 2019, but it was over 318 million RON over the loss of 2010, reaching almost 235 million RON. The centralized data from KeysFin shows that Posta Romana is still the main player in the postal and courier market in our country, the company owned by the state through the Ministry of Communication (93.5%) and by the Fondul Proprietatea (6.5%), reporting, in 2019, a turnover of almost 1.3 billion RON (23.9% from total). Furthermore, Fan Courier Express SRL, the courier segment leader, continued to gain ground and at the end of 2019 reported business worth almost 792 million RON, namely an advance of over 15% from 2018. Just as the previous year, Cargus SRL, with its 453 million RON and 8.5% of the total market, registered at the level of 2019, completes the podium. The hierarchy also contains: TNT Romania SRL (with business worth 351 million RON and 6.6% total) and DHL International Romania SRL (341 million RON, namely 6.4% of the total). Cumulated, the ten largest postal and courier companies have generated 76.4% from the total turnover, according to the calculations made by KeysFin. In 2019, approximately 41,000 employees worked for local companies from the postal and courier field, with 0.7% more than in 2018, and for 2020, analysts estimate an advance of approximately 10%, to approximately 45,000 employees.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

