Bucharest, March 16 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu resumed the appeal towards the citizens regarding respecting the rules of sanitary protection, pointing out that he and the government he leads wish to keep an open economy, but this "depends only on us". "Unfortunately, this is the period through which we are going through and yet again (...) it is very important to respect all rules, we need to keep using the mask even in open spaces, to maintain distancing. There are several factors... Everyday we have a new city which passes that threshold of 3 per thousand inhabitant and if we want to keep an open economy this is solely dependant on us. We have relaxed the conditions a bit during the first part of the year and I said very clearly that if we want them to remain like this, we need to keep these conditions. Unfortunately, not everyone understood that and today we see that the evolution is going in the direction in which we need to introduce new restrictions, we already announced them, you know about them. I am not a fan of introducing harsh restrictions. I want, and I repeat, just as it was last year, to keep our economy open. But it depends on each of us to do this, because only this way can we be after this period and to have everyone with jobs and to not lose jobs," Florin Citu declared on Tuesday, during a work visit in the county of Dolj. The Prime Minister pointed out that the "balance or challenge" for each dignitary, during this period, for decision-makers at a global level, is to remain with "an open economy and to keep people healthy". "That is the concern. If one has an open economy, one can pay for health and for other expenses. If one has healthy people, one can have a strong and open economy. And that is in fact the challenge and for the last year we have been trying to maintain this balance," Citu also said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)