Bucharest Stock Market's Main Index Hits All-Time High at 10,844 Points

Bucharest Stock Market's Main Index Hits All-Time High at 10,844 Points. The Bucharest capital market, promoted to emerging market status in September last year by FTSE Russell, hit an all-time high on Tuesday as its main index, BET, broke the previous record of 10,813 points, untouched since July 24, 2007, and closed at 10,844 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]