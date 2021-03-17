RO snack producer Gusto pours EUR 10 mln in new plant and plans expansion abroad

RO snack producer Gusto pours EUR 10 mln in new plant and plans expansion abroad. The Romanian producer of the popular snacks "Pufuleti" (expanded maize flour) sold under the Gusto brand is targeting more value-added market segments with a EUR 10 million investment. Supported by a EUR 4.6 mln state aid, Phoenixy (the Gusto brand owner) aims to produce more sophisticated