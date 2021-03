Romania’s central bank revises upward its 2021 inflation forecast

Romania’s central bank revises upward its 2021 inflation forecast. Romania's National Bank (BNR) increased its forecast for the headline inflation at the end of 2021 to 3.4%, under the latest quarterly Inflation Report, up from 2.5% envisaged under the report's previous issue. The revision broadly reflects the retail electricity market liberalization, which (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]