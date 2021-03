Romania’s external debt, slightly down in January

Romania’s external debt, slightly down in January. Romania's total external debt, public and private, decreased by EUR 58 million, in January 2021, to EUR 125.3 billion. In contrast, the direct public debt continued to grow, by EUR 127 mln (+0.92%) in the first month of the year to EUR 57.6 bln at the end of January, according to data (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]