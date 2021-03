Romania’s CA gap narrows in Jan on fewer holidays abroad

Romania’s CA gap narrows in Jan on fewer holidays abroad. Romania's current account deficit narrowed to EUR 239 million in January, down 37% compared to the same month of 2020. The CA gap is seasonally small in the first month of the year; therefore, the improvement will not weigh much in the overall full-year balance. The smaller volume of holidays (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]