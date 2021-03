Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index beats 13-year-old record

Bucharest Stock Exchange's blue-chip index beats 13-year-old record. The main index of the Romanian stock market - BET - which reflects the evolution of the most liquid shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), closed the Tuesday trading session at 10,844 points, a new all-time high. BVB thus became the first stock exchange in the region whose main (...)