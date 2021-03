COVID-19: 1.5 mln people vaccinated with at least one dose in Romania

COVID-19: 1.5 mln people vaccinated with at least one dose in Romania. More than 1.5 million people in Romania have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, according to official data released on Tuesday, March 16. In total, more than 2.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Romania so far, the same data revealed. The country received (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]