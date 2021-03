Romanian investment fund Neogen pours EUR 0.45 mln in RacketPal app

Romanian investment fund Neogen Capital will invest EUR 450,000 in the RacketPal application, a startup founded in London by two Romanians. The app helps tennis, badminton, squash, ping pong, or paddle enthusiasts find the right game partners. The startup will allocate the funds mainly to (...)